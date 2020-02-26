FALMOUTH – Carolyn S. Brown, 83, of South Portland, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Falmouth By the Sea.

Carolyn was born in Milo, Maine, the daughter of Frederick and Dorothy “Bickford” Strout. She graduated from Portland High School, class of 1954.

Carolyn married Louis H. Brown on June 1, 1957.

She worked for Sears, Maine Bank, Key Bank and Dunn & Bradstreet in Boston.

Her hobbies included collecting dolls and stuffed bears. She enjoyed watching movies, listening to eight-track tapes and playing cards.

Carolyn and Louis loved traveling. They visited Florida, Los Angeles, Nashville, Tenn., Las Vegas and Canada. They went to many parks including ABC Studios, Disney, Universal, Mall of America (five times) and many other state and local parks. They traveled to 46 different states during their driving escapades.

Predeceased by her twin brother, Carlton Strout and sister, Joan Adams, Carolyn is survived by her husband, Louis Brown of South Portland; son, Louis E. Brown of South Portland; and brother, Dana Strout of Houston, Texas.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, 04106. Interment to follow at Forest City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Emily, Brandy, Beth and special thanks to Stephanie and Danielle for their loving care of Carolyn over the past years at Falmouth by the Sea.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous