LONDON, England – Dugald C. McLeod Jr., of Southport died of complications from pneumonia on Feb. 21, 2020, in London, the city he loved.

Toby was the beloved husband of Nancie Atwell, beloved father of Anne Merkel, beloved father-in-law of Luke Merkel, beloved grandfather of James McLeod Merkel, and beloved brother of Polly McLeod.

A family service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Toby’s name to

Maine Equal Justice Partners

126 Sewall St.

Augusta, ME 04330

