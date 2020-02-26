MILTON, Mass. – Peter J. Leahy, of Milton, Mass., and Little Diamond Island, Maine, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his children and his loving wife, Donna Crump Leahy, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. A former president of the Massachusetts Medical-Legal Society, Peter J. Leahy died at 88. Born in Cork City, Ireland, in 1931, he arrived in New York Harbor on Sept. 4, 1954, aboard the MV Britannic. After interning in Pennsylvania, Dr. Leahy joined Carney Hospital in Boston, where he was chief resident in 1957-1958, and practiced internal medicine through the 1990s. He served in various leadership roles at Carney and surrounding hospitals over the years, as medical director of the MBTA, and as senior medical examiner for the Federal Aviation Authority (New England.) He was an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University and Tufts University. He practiced medicine and life with kindness, heart, wit, compassion and unwavering loyalty to his patients, family, and friends. Along with his wife, Dr. Leahy is survived by his four children, Shelagh, Michael, Peter, and Annie, by their partners, Andrei, Nina, and Mike, and by his grandchildren: Olivia, Anastasia, Leo, Frances, Hugh, and Linus. He is also survived by Donna’s daughters, Dina and Jennie, along with their partners, Stacey and Tom, by her grandchildren, Anthony and Sophia, whom he considered among his own, by the loving community of Little Diamond Island, and by his treasured friend and unofficial third daughter, Jeanne O’Brien. Dr. Leahy joined Tufts Health Plan in 1993 as medical director and served in that role until 2001. He became a state medical examiner in 1978, and was president of the Massachusetts Medical-Legal Society from 1994-2001. The investigative unit of the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office will be named in his honor. There will be a gathering at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, on Sunday, March 1. Visiting will begin at noon, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. Later this summer his family will host a celebration of his life on his beloved Little Diamond Island. http://www.dolanfuneral.com/2020/02/peter-j-leahy-md-facp-fccp/Dr. Leahy and his wife have been generous supporters of numerous charities, and ask that donations in his name be made to The Pine Street Inn.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous