PORTLAND – Sean Philip Connolly, 51, of Quebec Street, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Sean, sometimes called “Con Man” by his friends was born on Dec. 30, 1968, in Portland to Stephen and Carol (McDonough) Connolly. He grew up on Munjoy Hill loving all benefits of the area: playing Little League at the foot of his street, attending the three neighborhood schools; Adams, Shailer and Jack, and having lots of friends just around the corner.

He loved sports and could tell you all the back stories of the players and kept his mother and Aunt Carla well informed. He was a good athlete playing baseball, basketball and football throughout his school years. He started working after Portland High School in many jobs but settled on paving and some landscaping. He worked for several companies, the most recent B.S. Ingraham Paving and for TJ Cassidy at Cassidy Paving.

When anyone in the family had a household problem it was, “better call Sean.” If he couldn’t fix it, he always knew someone who could. Most of his friendships spanned many years and in some cases, lifelong. He was amazing at playing and enjoying the TV show “Jeopardy” which his father got him started on. Some of his favorite memories consisted of times in his childhood spent at camp on Little Sebago Lake with his sister Annie and his cousins and friends. In later years, great family gatherings and celebrations of special events were also spent there. He’d be the first to tell you he wasn’t perfect, but he was kind, generous and loving to his family, especially all the kids and most recently, Emma Darlin’.

Sean was predeceased by his father, Stephen and his paternal grandparents, Ruth and John Connolly; his maternal grandparents, Catherine McDonough and Edward and Mabel McDonough; uncle, Robert Harmon and lots of loving great aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Connolly; sister, Anne; aunt, Anne Connolly with whom he lived with and was especially dear; aunt, Carla Connolly-Harmon; uncles, and aunts, John P. Connolly and wife, Sara, and Edward F. McDonough and wife, Millie. He is also survived by all of his first and second cousins; best friend, Stan Dobson and special friends, Michael Coyne and Mike Metivier.

The Lord bless you and keep you, Sean, and give you peace.

There will not be visiting hours. Prayers will be recited at 9 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, followed by a 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Sean’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous