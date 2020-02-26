Sea Dog Brewing sets the pins for bowling alley brewpub

When South Portland was left without bowling last year after Easy Day Bowling Center on Broadway closed, Sea Dog Brewing took the opportunity to try something new.

After major renovations to a bowling area, a bar area and a dining area, the second Sea Dog Brewpub in South Portland opened with a ribbon-cutting Feb. 18.

“One thing people don’t talk about a lot is that breweries have been creating family friendly spaces around the state, so I think this is a great way to continue that forward and build on the heritage brand,” Maine Brewers’ Guild Executive Director Sean Sullivan said at the event.

The Sea Dog family was joined by South Portland Mayor Kate Lewis, who welcomed Sea Dog “to this side of the city,” alluding to their other South Portland location on Western Avenue. Other guests included the founder of Shipyard Brewing, Fred Forsley; Executive Director of the Institute for Family-Owned Business, Catherine Fossett; and general manager at Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, Ed Palmer.

The menu is all new, designed specifically for the new location. It will include bar bites, sandwiches and salads, pub plates, burgers and pizza. Choices range from pub classics like fish and chips to more eclectic fare such as El Lomito sandwiches. Sea Dog brewing’s handcrafted brews, including their signature blueberry ale, will be on tap.

With riverside views and outdoor seating, the brewpub will be a comfortable location for outings in every season. Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. The brewpub, including bowling and dining service, opens daily at 10 a.m.

“The spirit and feeling was great,” Forsley said about the opening. “People were bowling, kids were running around and there were older people here, just loving the place. It brings to life everyone’s hard work.”

Recognition

Drew Oestreicher, a senior vice president at Spinnaker Trust in Portland, has earned the prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation from the Exit Planning Institute.

Verrill Dana announce the law firm’s website, verrill-law.com, has been recognized by the AVA Digital Awards as a Gold Winner in its 2020 awards competition.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Manomet in Brunswick announced that Catrina Damrell is leading the Grocery Stewardship Certification program, which works with grocery retailers such as Hannaford and Whole Foods to implement sustainable operating practices.

The Board of the Maine Justice Foundation recently announced its newly elected board members and officers. Susan A. Faunce works at Berman & Simmons, where she leads the firm’s mass tort practice. Retired Justice Warren M. Silver was sworn in as the 106th associate justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court in July 2005. Maine State Bar Association President-Elect Kelly W. McDonald practices law at at Murray, Plumb and Murray in Portland, while Kenneth W. Lehman is a shareholder in Bernstein Shur’s Litigation Group.

Kennebec Savings Bank announced Michelle Richardson has been promoted to vice president and director of lending operations.

