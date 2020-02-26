Polls will be open Tuesday, March 3, for voters to weigh in on a statewide immunization law and to choose their party’s presidential candidate.

A statewide referendum asks voters whether they want to overturn an immunization law that now removes religious and philosophical exemptions to immunization requirements for students at schools and colleges in Maine and also for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities. A yes vote on the referendum repeals the law and restores the exemptions; a no vote keeps the law as-is on the books.

In the presidential primary, Democrats will choose between eight candidates: former Vice President and former U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, businessman and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.

In Buxton polls open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Gorham voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 1-1 votes at Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road;

Ward 1-2, Little Falls Activity Center, 40 Acorn St.; and Ward 2, Shaw Gym, Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

Westbrook polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: