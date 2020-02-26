Members of Portland Public Schools’ District Advisory Building Committee will meet Thursday night at the district offices on Cumberland Avenue to consider options for renovating four elementary schools.
Faced with rising construction costs, the committee will meet at 6 p.m. to consider reducing the scope of renovations at Lyseth, Presumpscot, Reiche and Longfellow elementary schools, according to an agenda the district released Wednesday.
A news release posted on the district website states that to complete a scaled-back version of the renovations approved by voters in 2017 would cost $85 million, or $21 million more than the $64 million bond approved three years ago.
Portland’s Board of Public Education will have the final authority affecting all decisions related to the construction and renovation of the schools. Building Committee members will make a recommendation to the full board.
Thursday’s meeting will be held in the second-floor conference room of the Portland School District offices at 353 Cumberland Ave.
