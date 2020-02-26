Arrests

2/8 at 1:27 a.m. Shania White, 22, of Biddeford, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a warrant.

2/8 at 10:29 p.m. Nathan Weare, 22, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of burglary and violating condition of release.

2/9 at 3:19 p.m. Robert Kenzel Harrison, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of violating condition of release.

2/10 at 2:25 a.m. Nicholas Wood, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/10 at 4:59 p.m. Zackery Conway, 27, of Saco, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Eric Young on charges of violation of protective order and violating condition of release.

2/10 at 9:09 p.m. Tory Monroe, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Beaufort Street by Officer Anthony Verville on a warrant.

2/11 at 12:19 a.m. Kevin Leet, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Cash Corner by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/11 at 1:51 a.m. Winston Crosby Brasor, 43, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/12 at 1:01 p.m. Matthew Beausoleil, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Richard Mearn on a warrant.

2/12 at 1:23 p.m. Jordan Madsen, 21, listed as a transient, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

2/12 at 4:36 p.m. Jonathan Kolbe, 19, of Lisbon Falls, was arrested on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of theft by deception.

2/12 at 8:10 p.m. David Bryer, 25, listed as a transient, was arrested on Fort Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of robbery, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence reckless conduct.

2/13 at 1:03 a.m. Rebecca John Chandler, 46, of Hollis, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/13 at 2:15 a.m. Brandon Marshall, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Red Oak Drive by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a warrant.

2/13 at 2 p.m. Juan Alexander Lora-Fortuna, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of operating a vehicle without a license, attaching false plates and violating of protective order.

2/13 at 2:02 p.m. Richard Earles-Mitchell, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Shane Stephenson on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and operating while license suspended or revoked.

2/15 at 1:03 a.m. Guy Belliveau, 56, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/15 at 1:21 p.m. Icesis Standwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a warrant and on a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule drug or drugs.

2/15 at 4:06 p.m. Victoria Tranchemontagne, 26, listed as a transient, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Andrew Nelson on a warrant.

2/16 at 1:25 a.m. Frost Mae Alyssa, 29, of Buxton, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of operating while licenses suspended or revoked.

2/16 at 1:25 a.m. Jacqueline Stanley, 33, of Auburn, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on warrants and on a charge of unsworn falsification.

2/16 at 4:43 a.m. Joseph Gonzalez, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Highland Avenue by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

2/17 at 12:51 a.m. Mike Okot, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/17 at 12:51 a.m. Eric Kessler, 44, listed as a transient, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

2/17 at 2:16 a.m. Audry Hakizimana, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

2/19 at 9:21 a.m. Arthur Wilson, 64, of Turner, was arrested on Broadway by Officer David Stailing on charges of failing to comply with sex offender registration and violating condition of release.

2/19 at 2:18 p.m. Danielle Dubois, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarrow on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and endangering the welfare of a child.

2/20 at 1:27 a.m. Ethan Strain, 25, of Casco, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating condition of release.

2/21 at 5:06 p.m. Robert White, 20, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Nelson Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

Summonses

2/7 at 10:31 a.m. Stephen Shaw, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/7 at 8:02 p.m. Jason Lord, 25, of Presque Isle, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of assault.

2/8 at 8:52 p.m. A 13-year-old female, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/10 at 1 p.m. Tanice Rainey, 43, of Auburn, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/11 at 10:28 a.m. Liam Morton, 24, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/11 at 10:11 p.m. Michael Buzzell, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of disorderly conduct/fighting and refusing to submit to arrest.

2/12 at 11:20 a.m. Lauren Despin, 22, Standish, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/13 at 12:59 p.m. Jacqueline Blake-Overby, 45, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

2/14 at 1:24 a.m. Damian Sizemore, 18, of Steep Falls, was issued a summons on Rumery Street by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of attaching false plates.

2/17 at 1:19 p.m. Zachary Cleaves, 36, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Jake Hall on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

2/17 at 7:50 p.m. Michelle Kelley, 42, of Casco, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

2/19 at 1:44 p.m. Julie Lawson, 35, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/19 at 7:33 p.m. Alexander Szwed, 29, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license.

2/21 at 11:24 a.m. Bethany McCorkle, 34, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

2/18 at 12:52 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

2/18 at 4:44 p.m. Public service assistance on Anthoine Street.

2/18 at 4:58 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

2/19 at 2:50 a.m. Assist invalid on Adam Court.

2/19 at 8:43 a.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

2/19 at 9:43 a.m. Cover assignment on Cragmoor, Cape Elizabeth.

2/19 10:25 a.m. False alarm on Anchorage Place.

2/19 at 12:35 p.m. Telephone or cable wire down on Broadway.

2/19 at 1:39 p.m. Defective elevator on Osprey Circle.

2/19 at 5:25 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

2/19 at 8:10 p.m. False alarm on Fort Road.

2/20 at 7:38 p.m. Gas leak on Thirlmere Avenue.

2/21 at 7:32 a.m. False alarm on Wescott Road.

2/21 at 7:52 a.m. False alarm on Scamman Street.

2/21 at 9:18 a.m. Gas leak on Sawyer (road or street not given).

2/21 at 9:19 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Pine Street.

2/21 at 1:24 p.m. Person in distress on Preble Street.

2/21 at 7:49 p.m. Excessive heat, scorch burns on Broadway.

2/22 at 10:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Preble Street.

2/23 at 2:42 p.m. False alarm on Landry Circle.

2/23 at 4:39 p.m. Excessive heat, scorch burns on Brickhill Avenue.

2/24 at 2:17 p.m. Water and ice-related rescue on Spring Point Drive.

2/24 at 3:10 p.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Broadway.

2/24 at 5:14 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 80 calls from Feb. 18-24.

