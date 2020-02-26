(Ed. Note: For the complete Cape Elizabeth-Yarmouth boys’ hockey game story, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

While the basketball tournament was capturing the attention of many (see story), other winter sports were holding their state meets and the busiest week on the sports calendar provided plenty of drama. If that’s not enough, the boys’ hockey playoffs are set to begin, which will bring the curtain down on the season.

Here’s a recap and a look ahead:

Indoor track

Scarborough’s boys’ indoor track and field juggernaut made it five consecutive Class A state championships and nine out of 10 last week when it scored 103 points to easily outdistance runner-up Brunswick (56).

The Red Storm got wins from Jayden Flaker in the 55 hurdles (7.65 seconds), Jarett Flaker in the 200 (23.11) and 400 (51.34), Jacob Goff in the shot put (52 feet, 4 inches) and their 4×200 relay team (Salvator DeBenedetto, Alexander Callahan, Noah Batoosingh and Jayden Flaker, 1:33.77).

Jayden Flaker was also runner-up in the 200 (23.21). Carter Chen was second in the pole vault (13-0) and sixth in the 55 hurdles (8.48). Tristram Coffin placed third in the mile (4:31.22). Zachary Barry came in fourth in the mile (4:31.68) and fourth in the 800 (2:02.73). Ian Gott was fourth in the pole vault (12-6) and sixth in the long jump (20-4.25). Justin Castaldo finished sixth in the 800 (2:04.47). Erik LoSacco finished sixth in the two-mile (10:04.79). Callahan came in seventh in the 55 hurdles (8.53). Nicholas Connolly placed seventh in the shot put (44-1.25). Toby Martin and Evan Morgan tied for seventh in the pole vault (11-0). Scarborough’s 4×800 relay team (Castaldo, LoSacco, Benjamin Cassellius and Barry) was runner-up to Brunswick in 8:32.09.

South Portland (6 points) tied Hampden Academy and Messalonskee for 16th place. The Red Riots’ points came from Amir Broadus, who was third in the shot put (46-10.75).

The Class A girls’ title was won by Bangor with 65 points. Scarborough (33.5) came in fifth. Emily Labbe won the 55 hurdles (8.32).

Anna Gardner was third in the pole vault (10-0). Caroline Fallona came in fourth in the 55 (7.43) and seventh in the 200 (27.34). Madison Marinko placed fifth in the 55 hurdles (8.91). Megan Randall was seventh in the 400 (1:01.81) and tied for seventh in the high jump (4-10). The Red Storm’s 4×200 relay team (Fallona, Sophie Brooks, Marinko and Labbe) was second to Gorham in 1:50.20.

South Portland (32) placed sixth. Anna Folley set a new record in winning the 400 in 2:16.06, breaking the mark set by former Red Riots’ standout Juliana Selser.

“Today was one of the earliest (times) I started to kick – before the bell lap,” Folley said. “When I heard I got the state record, I almost started crying.”

Traci Francis was runner-up in the 55 (7.42) and sixth in the 200 (26.88). Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe was third in the shot put (37-8.25). Anne Von Seggern came in sixth in the high jump (5-0). South Portland’s 4×800 relay team (Eva Tierney-Trevor, Rachel Kingsley, Von Seggern and Folley) was fourth (10:25.68).

In the Class B girls’ meet, won by Brewer with 73 points, Cape Elizabeth (19 points) tied Medomak Valley for ninth. The Capers’ 4×200 relay team (Samantha Olsen, Darcy Cochran, Marcella Hesser and Isabelle O’Gray) finished first in 1:52.42. Cochran was runner-up in the 55 hurdles (8.69). Olsen came in seventh in the 200 (27.85).

Cape Elizabeth’s boys had 1 point to tie Boothbay for 29th place (York was first with 51). The Capers’ 4×800 relay team (Owen Patry, Vaughn Lindenau, Keegan O’Grady and Ricky Perruzzi) was seventh in 9:16.33.

Swimming

Cape Elizabeth’s girls’ swim team wasn’t able to win a fourth straight Class B state championship, but the Capers did have another strong showing last week. Cape Elizabeth wound up with 288 points, which left it third behind Mt. Desert Island (379) and Greely (333).

The Capers got first-place finishes from Caroline Mahoney in the 50 freestyle (23.54 seconds) and 100 free (51.43).

“Every meet is different and I wasn’t sure how this was going to go, but I’m happy,” said Mahoney.

Cape Elizabeth also got wins from its 200 medley (Mahoney, Ali Bragg, Emma Frothingham and Bella Eremita, 1 minutes, 52.47 seconds) and 400 freestyle (Bragg, Eremita, Grace Taylor and Mahoney, 3:45.58) relay teams.

Bragg was also runner-up in both the 100 breaststroke (1:07.37) and the 200 individual medley (2:11.80). Olivia Ouellette was second in diving (282.10 points). Stephanie te Boekhorst finished third in diving (280.15 points). Eremita came in third in the 500 free (5:37.32). Taylor was fifth in the 500 free (5:44.60). Christiana Pinette placed fifth in diving (273.40 points). Frothingham came in sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.54).

In the Class B boys’ state meet, also won by MDI with 336 points, Cape Elizabeth (286) came in second, its best showing in four years.

The Capers got first-place finishes from Keegan McKenney in the 200 free (a meet record time of 1:43.72) and the 500 free (4:42.12), Ethan Smith in the 50 free (22.56) and the 100 butterfly (51.80) and their medley relay team (McKenney, Rishi Yadav, Smith and Sam Whitney, 1:42.21).

Yadav was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.04) and sixth in the 200 free (1:53.36). Ian Plourde was seventh in the 500 free (5:23.05). Hajan Carr was fourth in diving (246.85 points), Gus Huffard was fifth in diving (242.55) and Ryan McKean placed sixth in diving (230.95). Cape Elizabeth’s 400 free relay team (Smith, Whitney, Yadav and McKenney) was runner-up to Ellsworth in 3:25.23. The Capers’ 200 free relay squad (Brendan Connolly, Caden Gilbert, Tim Gilda and Charlie Whitney) placed sixth (1:39.90).

“The kids swam great,” Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond said. “We had a good day. A lot of best times and a lot of individual event winners. We scored pretty much where we wanted to be. We can’t control how fast someone else swims. (MDI) has a lot of depth and they swam really well.”

In the Class A girls’ meet, won for the first time by Kennebunk with 235.5 points, South Portland was runner-up with 218 points, its best showing since the 1996 squad was also second. Margaret Jones won the 100 fly in 58.75 seconds and the Red Riots’ 400 free relay team was also first (3:50.45).

Jones was also second in the IM (2:13.38). Kiley Matthews was second in the 50 free (25.70) and runner-up in the 100 free (55.95). Lyla Metcalf finished fifth in the 500 free (5:40.56) and was sixth in the 200 free (2:05.63). Sophia Ibarguen came in sixth in the 100 free (58.69) and eighth in the 50 free (26.99). Emilie Way was sixth in diving (247.47), while Ana McDonald came in eighth in diving (234.85). South Portland came in third in the 200 free relay (Ibarguen, Metcalf, Jones and Matthews, 1:47.70).

Scarborough had 99 points and placed 10th. The Red Storm got wins from Morgan Porter in the 100 backstroke (1:00.77) and 500 free (5:20.05).

Scarborough’s 400 free (Ryanne Cox, Kristina Jutras, Grace Boucher and Porter, 4:05.59) and 200 medley (Porter, Boucher, Jutras and Ashley O’Brien, 2:04.46) relay teams were both eighth.

The Class A boys’ meet was won by Cheverus for the eighth consecutive season. The Stags tallied 326 points. Scarborough was third with 253 points, 42 behind runner-up Bangor. Ethan Schulz won the 200 free (1:45.81) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (53.14).

Gavin McLeod came in second to Schulz in the 200 free (1:47.99) and was also runner-up in the 500 free (4:52.43). Finn Davis was third in the 500 free (5:07.89) and placed fifth in the IM (2:09.68). Evan Wardrop finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (56.94). Trevor Parenteau placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.31). The Red Storm’s 400 free relay team (Schulz, Davis, Waldrop and McLeod) was runner-up to Cheverus in 3:22.71. Scarborough’s 200 medley relay squad (Wardrop, Parenteau, Schulz and Davis) finished third (1:44.73). The Red Storm’s 200 free relay team (Ethan Mutrie, Parenteau, Richard McLeod and Gavin McLeod) was also third in 1:36.20.

South Portland (132 points) finished sixth. Jacob Ramos was sixth in the IM (2:10.66) and sixth in the fly (56.89). Calvin Comeau placed fifth in the IM (5:13.71) and eighth in the 200 free (1:55.32). Noah Viola was fifth in diving (236.85) points, while Evan Saunders (235.50) was the sixth-best diver. The Red Riots’ 400 free relay team (Ramos, Alex Beecher, Jack Cardus and Comeau) placed sixth (3:40.87).

Skiing

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ Alpine ski team wound up ninth at last week’s Class B state meet (Maranacook was first), but Killian and Tiernan Lathrop stole the show individually. Killian Lathrop won the giant slalom, with a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 45.39 seconds, while Tiernan Lathrop was runner-up in 1:4723.

“(The fresh snow) was not ideal,” Killian Lathrop said. “The powder kind of scares me, but I kind of just made do. The course maintenance (workers) did an awesome job. They cleared it right out, so that wasn’t a problem, but the second run, the firm snow, love it. It was fast.”

In the slalom, Tiernan Lathrop took top honors (1:22.92), while Killian Lathrop finished second (1:23.33).

“I liked the first run, it was fast,” said Tiernen Lathrop.

“There is a little sibling rivalry going on there,” Cape Elizabeth coach Jen Lakari said. “The rivalry between them works really well because they feed off each other, but it is fun.”

The Cape Elizabeth girls placed fourth (Maranacook was first) and were led by Anya Monson, who was runner-up in the GS (1:53.oo) and third in the slalom (1:33.55). Dana Schwartz finished third in the GS (1:54.43) and 12th in the slalom (1:37.31).

Wrestling

At the Class A state wrestling meet, Portland/South Portland (13 points) was 19th (Noble won the title with 115 points). Portland/South Portland’s Radolfo Garcia wound up fourth at 113 pounds after being pinned by Bonny Eagle’s Cameron Frost in the consolation final.

Scarborough didn’t score.

Boys’ hockey

Scarborough’s boys’ hockey team finished the regular season 13-4-1 and as the No. 3 seed in Class A, earned a bye into the state quarterfinal round Saturday, where it will battle either No. 6 Portland (7-11) or No. 11 Lake Region (8-9-1) at 12 p.m., in Lewiston. The Red Storm beat the Bulldogs, 8-2, Jan. 2 in Portland. Scarborough has taken three of four prior playoff meetings with the most recent in last year’s quarterfinals (a 4-1 Portland/Deering victory). The Red Storm beat host Lake Region, 5-3, Feb. 4. The teams have no playoff history.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team finished 11-6-1 and fourth in Class A after closing with a 4-3 win at Falmouth last week. The squad earned a bye Friday’s state quarterfinals in Lewiston, where it will meet No. 5 Thornton Academy (11-8) at 5 p.m. The Golden Trojans won the regular season meeting, 2-0, Feb. 13 in Portland. Thornton Academy has taken both prior playoff meetings, with an 8-2 victory in the 2006 Western A preliminary round the most recent.

The Class A state semifinals are Tuesday of next week in Lewiston. The state final is Saturday, March 7, in Lewiston.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth earned the No. 6 seed after an 8-10 regular season, which was capped by a 5-1 home win over Kennebunk last Thursday. Tuesday, the Capers went to third-ranked Yarmouth for the quarterfinals and upset the Clippers with surprising ease, 5-0. Cape Elizabeth, which lost both regular season games with the Clippers, went on top, 1-0, on Sebastian Moon’s first period goal, then made it 4-0 after two, as Andrew Carroll scored unassisted and Matt Laughlin had two goals. Gavin Simopoulos added one more in the third as the Capers advanced, as goalie Will Depke stopped all 19 shots he saw.

“We were a young team and it took some time, but we’re playing our best hockey right now,” Laughlin said. “We lost some games we shouldn’t have, but we rallied together.”

“It’s a good road victory,” Cape Elizabeth coach Jake Rutt said. “The last time we played (Yarmouth), we gave up a late two-goal lead. We knew what was at stake and we kept our nose to the grindstone. It’s a good victory, but we know we can improve.”

The Capers will face No. 2 Cheverus (17-2) in the semifinals Saturday at 6 p.m., in Lewiston. The Stags won the regular season meeting, 6-3, way back on Jan 2. Cape Elizabeth and Cheverus met once before in the playoffs and it came 29 years ago, a 9-2 Stags’ win in the 1991 Western B quarterfinals.

“We have a pretty good idea what (Cheverus’) tendencies are,” Rutt said. “We’ll draw up a game plan and go to work. We’re still a hungry team and I think we can still play better. Everyone is buying in. It’s a good group of kids. You want to play your best hockey in the playoffs and we’re doing that right now.”

The Class B South Final is Wednesday of next week in Lewiston. The state game is Saturday, March 7, in Lewiston.

Press Herald staff writers Deirdre Fleming and Kevin Thomas and Sun Journal staff writer Tony Blasi contributed to this story.

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: