BRUNSWICK — Kaeden Green knew the announcement was wrong.

The Brunswick High School sophomore had just completed her sixth and final jump in the triple jump during the Maine State Class A Indoor Track Championships at the University of Southern Maine on Feb. 17, and it was announced that she had cleared 36 feet, landing in the sand pit with a jump of 36 feet, 4 inches, good for second place.

At first, she thought the official had said she had jumped 30 feet, 6 inches, which she also knew was wrong, considering to clear the platform and make it into the sandpit would have taken a jump of more than 31 feet.

But when she heard 36 feet, she immediately turned to her coach, Heather Hoisington, and said that distance was wrong as well. Considering that her best jump ever was 35 feet, Green knew the result was an error.

“I typically jump my best on my first jump, not my last, and I was not very proud of that last jump, figuring I had maybe jumped 33 feet,” said Green, who went to the official to report the error. “We talked to the official before the podium ceremony, and they told me I was in second despite the laser that measures jumps malfunctioning during my jump. They really didn’t know what to do.”

Green went to the podium and received the silver medal, signifying second place.

The 36-foot jump was a Brunswick High School record as well.

“I think many might have taken it. My teammates thought being in second was pretty cool,” said Green, who was approached by Windham triple jumper Katelyn Smith and her coach. Hoisington, Green and the Windham contingent talked it over, and Green said she knew the laser was wrong, that her jump wasn’t at the 36-foot level.

“Thanks to the other coaches and what I had said, Heather felt the same way, that I wasn’t in second place,” Green said. “We were like, ‘What do we do?’ Heather and the other coaches met with the meet director, and the final results were changed, with an earlier jump of mine being my best.”

Green dropped down to sixth place after her leap of 34-05.25, with Smith moving into second place after her jump of 36-01.50. Bangor’s Alyssa Elliott won the event, landing in the pit at 37-06. Also moving a spot were Noble’s Natalie Randall, Lewiston’s Shukri Deqow and Edward Little’s Julia Berube.

“In all my years of coaching, I have never had anyone refuse an award,” said former USM women’s track and cross country coach George Towle.

For Green, she was not disappointed. She seemed to be more relieved, knowing that she had to done the right thing.

“We changed the medals around before I ran the 200,” said Green, who qualified for this weekend’s New England Championships in Boston after finishing the 200 in 26.75 seconds, good for fifth place. “We had between 30 and 45 minutes before the 200, and they were able to move everyone up one spot.

“I work hard, and so does everyone else that makes it this far. I didn’t want to win the silver medal and set a school record that way, when I knew that I hadn’t.

“I know both of my coaches (Hoisington, Dan Dearing) are very proud. I am happy with that.”

