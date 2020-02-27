After the 2016 election, I grabbed a map of the U.S., searching for states in the middle with females in Congress who won in Trump districts. I found U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

I spent many hours with her close friend from law school. She loved Amy, as did her other classmates. When your old friends from decades past – who know “all your warts” – love and respect you, holding you worthy of their votes for president, that says a lot.

Amy’s been super successful in passing bipartisan legislation in a partisan Congress, and she’s “like us,” but smarter, more dedicated, with more energy – and she’s stand-up comedian funny.

Fierce, focused love started her out: kicked out of the hospital before her sick baby could come home, Amy worked to pass a law giving moms longer hospital stays.

Fierce focus will mend America. Vote Amy!

Nancy Richards-Stower

Yarmouth

