Although Maine will return to a presidential primary next Tuesday, March 3, Democrats throughout the state will still gather to caucus on Sunday, March 8.

In South Portland, the Democratic Party Caucus will be held in the Community Center’s 1st floor senior wing at 21 Nelson Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the city clerk available to register voters and new Democrats. The caucus will convene at 1:30 p.m. sharp.

Why will Democrats caucus this year? Although the Presidential Primary will decide how many delegates each candidate will receive to the National Democratic Convention – and the Caucus won’t change that – Democrats will need to select delegates to the State Democratic Convention and conduct other important party business.

For more information, please contact me by visiting mainedems.org/CaucusList.

Matthew Beck

Convenor, South Portland Democratic Party Caucus

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: