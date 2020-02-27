I strongly support Melanie Sachs’ candidacy for Maine House District 48, representing Freeport and Pownal.

Melanie has dedicated much of her life to advocating and supporting others, whether at Freeport Community Services, Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine, town council or any of the other roles she has filled in her community.

Her dedication to preserving our environment is admirable. She has spent a good deal of time working with Freeport’s Conservation Commission to support our public spaces. She has partnered with the town and Efficiency Maine to help bring weatherization projects to low-income families. While serving on the town council, she worked on several projects, focusing on reducing energy demands, and has consistently been a vocal supporter of solar energy projects.

Based on what I have seen Melanie accomplish in our local community, I have no doubt she will be a strong voice for us in Augusta.

Daniel Piltch

Freeport

