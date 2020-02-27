The Republicans can’t figure it out. If Donald Trump has been harder on Russia than any previous president, why would the Russians want him to be re-elected? The answer is simple, obvious and disturbing. The Russians want Trump to be re-elected because he is destroying America. Given another four years of his unrestrained lust for self-aggrandizing power, the Russians know there won’t be enough left of the heart and soul of the grand American experiment to lead a Fourth of July parade.

The Democrats can’t figure out why the Russians would support Bernie Sanders over the other Democratic candidates. Again, the answer is simple, obvious and disturbing. The Russians would prefer Sanders over the other candidates because his social and economic polices would, compared to all the other candidates’, further drive a wedge between the right and left ideologies, leading to the maximum social unrest.

The Russians understand that America’s Achilles heel is the unrestrained growth in our national debt, now screaming toward $23 trillion. Trump has demonstrated he just doesn’t care about the national debt. Sanders’ policies call for massive increases in federal programs.

Russia doesn’t give a whit about who wins the presidency. They are just seeking to undermine our economic stability and democratic institutions. What better way than with the two most polarizing possible candidates: Sanders v. Trump?

The answer has to be someone else, but not Trump or Sanders!

Ronald Carey

Edgecomb

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: