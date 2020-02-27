On March 3, all Maine voters registered in any or no political party may vote on Question 1. This referendum seeks to overturn legislation that does not permit religious or philosophical exemptions for school vaccinations.

Those who don’t support vaccinating children have raised significant funds and covered the highways with signs that inaccurately portray vaccination advocates as being part of a conspiracy with big pharmaceutical companies.

Many of us recall growing up with family and friends forced by polio into iron lungs, wheelchairs and braces. A vaccination administered to all members of the community virtually eliminated polio. Other diseases, such as smallpox, have been eradicated thanks to vaccinations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says: “We don’t vaccinate just to protect our children. We also vaccinate to protect our grandchildren and their grandchildren.”

Please support vaccinating children by voting “no” on Question 1. Vote to protect our future.

Diane M. Denk

Democratic state representative

Kennebunk

