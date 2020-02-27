Saco resident Connor Northway, majoring in computer engineering/computer science, made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with dean’s list status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

The following students made the University of Maine at Farmington’s dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester: Spencer Arnold, Andrea Bouthillette and Sarah Kaiser, all of Biddeford; Meghan LaPlante and Jenny Pydych, both of Old Orchard Beach; and Allie Cox, Grace Farrington, Emily Ireland, Katie LeBlanc, Morgan Rooney, Katie Sewell, Bridget Stephenson, Amelya Tibbetts and Ben Zuke, all of Saco.

Rachel Ackley of Biddeford, has earned a master of science, Nursing – Leadership and Management degree from Western Governors University.

Local students making the North Yarmouth Academy Honor Roll for first semester are: Highest Honors, grade 10, Noah Hallward-Rough of Saco and grade 12, Abbigail Fournier of Biddeford; and High Honors, grade six, Brayden Kloza of Old Orchard Beach and grade 12, Jillian Demeule of Biddeford.

