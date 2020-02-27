AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate has approved a law change that would stop insurance companies from imposing waiting periods before they cover tooth decay treatment in children.
The Senate approved Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn’s proposal on Tuesday.
Sanborn, D-Portland, said the waiting periods put children at risk because they leave children’s teeth susceptible to rapid decay.
Sanborn cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has reported that about 20 percent of children age 5 to 11 have at least one untreated, decayed tooth.
The proposal would be the first law of its kind in the U.S. to prohibit the waiting periods.
It will face more action in the Maine Legislature.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Top nominee Polanski to skip French Oscars after new rape claim
-
Sponsored
What are the first steps to preparing your business for sale?
-
News
Team of developers buys Portland’s old Mercy Hospital for future housing
-
Local & State
Fire damages Sanford apartment building
-
Local & State
Maine close to prohibiting waiting periods for children’s dental care
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.