Members of Maine’s congressional delegation spoke out Thursday against President’s Trump plan to divert $37 million in funding for heating assistance for low-income households to help pay for the country’s response to the coronavirus threat.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, joined Democratic colleagues Joseph Kennedy and Peter Welch, both of Massachusetts, in drafting a letter to the House and Senate appropriations committees asking them to reject the administration’s $2.5 billion emergency funding request.

“Firstly, we believe this request is simply insufficient to deal with the challenges our country faces in combating the coronavirus,” the House members wrote. “Furthermore, the manner in which the president is proposing to fund this effort will only further harm the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community by robbing $37 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).”

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, in a telephone interview, called the move “unconscionable,” and said he plans to communicate his concerns to both appropriations committees and the White House.

“l give the administration credit for coming forward with a plan, but nicking home heating is not the way,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, agreed.

“The need to provide additional funding to fight the coronavirus is urgent, but transferring money from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is the wrong approach and would hurt low-income families struggling to pay their heating bills,” the senator said in a tweet.

LIHEAP is a federal program that provides heating assistance to low-income individuals. The program is often targeted for cuts because some states, including Maine, benefit from it far more than others.

King said the program for years has been a lifeline for Mainers, especially those in rural communities, during cold winter months. Last year, Maine received $36 million in assistance.

In addition to diverting $37 million from LIHEAP, the president has proposed transferring $535 million from an Ebola preparedness account to combat coronavirus.

