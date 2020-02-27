CHELMSFORD, Mass. – Persephone Poulios passed suddenly on Feb. 25, 2020, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, at the age of 103. She had been living in Massachusetts with her family for the past seven years.

Persephone “Foni” was born on Dec. 2, 1916, in Livadi, Greece, and came to the United States with her family in 1945. They settled in Portland, Maine where Persephone would remain until 2013. Her first employment was at The Puritan Restaurant. She then worked for Hannaford Brothers and Northeast Cold Storage where she retired. Persephone was a longtime volunteer at “The Flower Box” at Maine Medical Center. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Her hobbies included knitting, cooking, candlepin bowling, and enjoying fine dining throughout Portland.

Above all else, Foni was dedicated to her family first and foremost. Being with them and feeding them brought her such joy! She was predeceased by her parents, Demetrios and Annetta Poulios. Also gone before her, brothers, Alexander, Costas, Aristedes and Agamemnon (Memos). Her sister, Helen, passed in 2013, which prompted Foni to move to Chelmsford, Mass., to be close to remaining family. She is survived by a brother, Plouto Poulios and his wife, Stacy, sister-in-law, Gina Poulios, nephews, nieces and many great-nieces and nephews.

There will be a funeral mass at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant Street, Portland, Maine, on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 9 a.m. followed by a private burial.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Persephone’s name to the hospice that helped care for her at: Amedisys

Foundation

290 Merrimack Street

Lawrence, MA 01843

