CUMBERLAND – Doris Timmons-Murray, 95, of Cumberland, passed away Feb. 23, 2020. She was born in Poland, Maine, to Linwood and Gladys Morrill on Sept. 9, 1924, and was raised in Cumberland where she lived her entire life. In 1940, she married Walter Leland. Together, they had four children. She and Walter, “Pete”, ran a catering truck, working at auctions and at the Cumberland Fair. Doris was a wonderful cook, and her cakes, pies, and raised donuts were always in great demand. She also worked for 40 years at the gate at the Cumberland Fair for the Cumberland Farmers Club. As a young girl, Doris began picking out tunes on her family piano, and developed a gift of being able to play just about anything by ear. She never read a note of music, but enjoyed playing publicly with great passion and enthusiasm for over 70 years. She formed her own group in the 1960s, known as “Doris Leland’s Orchestra”, and was heard all over greater Portland. The Mustache Cup Lounge, Shakey’s Pizza, Casco Bay Cruises, and the Prince of Fundy, Saturday night dances at Millbrook in Westbrook, later for dances in Highland Grove, Buxton, West Falmouth, and in recent years at the Cumberland Community Club with the Society of the Preservation of Ballroom Dancing. She played at old fashioned minstrel and variety shows, and countless private functions throughout the years. She was always humble about her great gift and eager to share it with others, and loved seeing people smile as she played. Doris lost her first husband, Walter, in 1966 after 25 years of marriage. She remarried in 1968, her second husband, Howard Aldrich, and sadly, was widowed again just two years later in 1970. In 1973, she married Harold Timmons, and they enjoyed 15 happy years of laughter and travel until he passed in 1988. Her fourth marriage, to James “Jim” Murray, at age 75, was for a very happy, but short three years until his passing. She was admirably strong and resilient. She had a great sense of humor, and tried to maintain a positive outlook even when faced with challenges and great sorrow. She was always thankful for all the wonderful things she had been blessed with in her life and her faith helped her through her grief and losses. Doris was happy to have lived in her own home, the same one, for over 75 years, right next door to the one she grew up in. She had a full, happy life and was loved immeasurably by her family and friends. She will be missed terribly. She is survived by her children, Beverly Giroux of Oxford, Walter Leland Jr. and wife, Martha, of Gorham, Linwood Leland and wife, Kristi, of South Portland, and Susan Leo and husband, Brian, of Westbrook; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and a few “Great” greats. A memorial service for Doris will be 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham with an hour of visitation starting at 11 a.m., until the time of the service. To leave condolences and to participate in her online tribute, visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

