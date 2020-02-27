ALFRED – Jeffrey W. Ward Sr., 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed unexpectedly at his home in Alfred on Feb. 25, 2020.

Jeff was an entrepreneur with the talent and skills to make each venture he created and nurtured be successful. He received his M.A. in education from the University of Maine and taught at Sanford High School and was a Coordinator of Cooperative Education in Sanford Vocational Education.

He owned his own construction company, Jeff Ward Construction, and the Airport Plaza Mall and Self-Storage in Sanford.

Jeff is lovingly survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Ward; his son, Jeffrey Jr. and wife, Raylene Dewitt; his daughter, Katherine LeBrun and husband, Erik; and three granddaughters.

Calling hours with viewing will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m., at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A celebration of life service for Jeff will be held next Sunday, March 8, from 1-4 p.m. at Autumn Green Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will be forthcoming.

