PHIPPSBURG – Mary Ann Libby, 89, of Phippsburg, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Midcoast Hospital surrounded by her family. Mary was born on May 10, 1930 at her great-grandmother’s house in Bath. She was the daughter of Worrall and Helen (Savoie) Lemont and the oldest of nine children. From a very young age, she cared for children which would later become her lifelong calling as a homemaker and caregiver. She also worked at J.J. Newberry’s and as an usher at the Uptown Theater.

On Dec. 31, 1945, she met the love of her life, Frederick A. Libby Sr. at Bodwell Grange where she was selling tickets at the dance. Little did she know that dancing would become one of the many passions they shared later in life.

On May 12, 1947, Mary and Freddie were married at St. Mary’s Church in Bath. They later renewed their vows at the same church on their 35th wedding anniversary.

Mary and Freddie raised two wonderful sons, Frederick A. Libby Jr. and John D. Libby. Mary was a life member of the Phippsburg Historical Society and a member of the Parker Head Cliff Club for over 40 years where she would work on fund-raisers such as pot-luck suppers, Christmas and summer sales, and helped plan Christmas parties for the children. She and her husband loved taking care of the local cemeteries, especially the Parker Head cemetery. She had a green thumb and was known for some of the most beautiful gardens in Parker Head. Mary was not one to sit still. She loved to dance, knit, sew, cook, do ceramics, and garden.

She loved her grandchildren dearly and they were the center of her universe: Matthew J. Libby, Frederick A. Libby III, Melissa M. Libby and Karen M. Libby. One of her greatest joys occurring this past April was the birth of her great-grandson, Jackson Frederick Ruff.

Mary is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Frederick A. Libby Sr.; her sisters, Joanne Brewer, Virginia Watson, Nancy Pederson, and brothers, Worrall Lemont, Theodore Lemont and John Lemont.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Frederick A. Libby Jr. and his wife Evelyn of Hudson, Fla. and Phippsburg, John D. Libby and his wife Paula of Vassalboro, former daughter-in-law, Catherine Libby; four grandchildren, Matthew J. Libby of Neptune Beach, Fla., Frederick A. Libby III and his wife Nickole and stepchildren, Evangelynn and Anastazia Peterson of Phippsburg, Melissa M. Libby and her fiancé Dana McLean Jr. of Phippsburg, and Karen M. Libby and her partner Jason Ruff of Phippsburg; great-grandson Jackson Frederick Ruff of Phippsburg; two sisters, Helen Frederick and her husband Lee of Bath and Adele Madore and her fiancé Harry Lewis of Bath and Phippsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A celebration of Mary’s life will immediately follow the visiting hours with Pastor Ari Keller officiating. A reception will be held after the celebration at the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club, Route 209, Phippsburg. Burial will take place later in the spring.

To share your thoughts and condolences with Mary’s family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the

Phippsburg Fire and Rescue

c/o the Phippsburg’s Fireman’s Association

P.O. Box 83

Phippsburg, ME 04562

