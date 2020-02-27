FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Maureen C. Holden, formerly of Scarborough, Maine, passed away on Feb. 23, 2020, after a valiant struggle with a long illness. The daughter of John and Marion (MacDaid) Battles, Maureen graduated from Deering High School in Portland and was a longtime Scarborough resident before moving to Florida in 2010. Her first husband, Herbert McBride, passed away in 1983. Maureen’s second husband, Richard B. Holden Jr., passed away in 2016.

Maureen leaves behind her son, David K. McBride of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her daughter, Cheryl Greeley Leach and husband Glenn of Gilmanton, New Hampshire; her granddaughter, Karen McBride Bowman and husband, Chris and children, Matthew and Ashley of Brandon, Florida; her granddaughter, Jessica Greeley Trahan and husband Colin and children Toby and Liliana of Glendale, California; her granddaughter, Rachel Greeley Schuster and husband Nathan and children Gavin and Bennet of South Portland, Maine; her grandson, Ryan McBride and wife Laura and children Jack and Emily of Brandon, Florida; and her nephew, John Battles and wife Heather of Durham, North Carolina.

Visiting hours celebrating Maureen’s life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 12:15 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Maureen’s full obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

