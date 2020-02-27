OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Valerie Ann Verlander, 70, of Saco Ave., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born May 16, 1949, in Portsmouth, England, the daughter of Albert and Winnifred Moody Priddy.

She graduated from local schools in England and did retail work.

She and her family moved to the U.S. in 1983, and settled in Windham. They later moved to Saco and then to Old Orchard Beach.

Valerie enjoyed international travel to Europe, the beach and swimming and fine dining.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael Verlander of Old Orchard Beach, three sons, Fraser Verlander of California, Spencer Verlander of Sanford and Aston Verlander of Saco, and seven grandchildren, Abigail, Zachary, Emma, Hope, Adam, Alexis and Tyler.

A spring graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with her arrangements.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory to: Maine Center for Cancer Medicine

100 Campus Drive Unit 121

Scarborough, Maine 04074

