SACO — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, Maine’s oldest bank, has announced the recent promotion of Eric Doyon to vice president, manager of Business and Loan Services.

Doyon joined SBSI in 2004, starting as a credit analyst. He was promoted to assistant vice president, credit officer in 2009 and to vice president and business Credit Department Manager in 2013. Prior to joining the bank, he served as a disability benefits specialist at a Fortune 500 insurance company and as a mutual fund accountant at a financial group. In his new role at SBSI, Doyon will focus on connecting customers with the right lending solutions for their businesses.

“We’re confident in Eric’s ability to build relationships with businesses in our community,” said Bob Quentin, president and chief executive officer of SBSI. “He will provide valuable support to the entire business loans team and play a major role in his customers’ success stories.”

Originally from Saco, Doyon earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Thomas College. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking, skiing, fishing and coaching his children’s softball and baseball teams. He currently resides in Biddeford with his family.

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has donated nearly $4 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings and #InItTogether. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: