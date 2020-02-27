Northeast Credit Union’s Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for 2020. There are five different scholarships to apply for, with 24 overall opportunities for awards totaling $40,000. Scholarships are available to members in good standing who have been with Northeast Credit Union for one year or longer starting Jan. 15, 2019. The Northeast Credit Union Scholarship Program is designed to recognize dedicated, passionate student members for their community involvement and commitment to academics.

Scholarship offerings include: two Roger G. Marois and Bart M. DallaMura Memorial Scholarships, $3,000 awards; eight Love Your Community Scholarships, $1,500 awards and 10, $1,000 awards; two Community Champion Scholarships, $2,500 Scholarships; one Peter Kavalauskas Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 award; and the new Adult Achievement Scholarship with one $2,000 award.

For more information on eligibility requirements visit (necu.org/scholarships)necu.org/scholarships. Applications must be submitted on or before March 4.

The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund seek applications from Maine students.

The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast, or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade, or technical school.

The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field.

The two funds share an online application, the deadline for which is April 1. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org.

Applicants must be graduates of Maine high schools or have been home-schooled in Maine. Students will be chosen based on demonstrated interest in journalism through their choice of coursework and extracurricular activities, as well as financial need and academic achievement.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 600 scholarship funds.

The Margaret Chase Smith Library announced the topic of its 24th annual essay contest. As the Pine Tree State commemorates the past during its bicentennial year of 2020, we invite Maine high school seniors to look to the future and share with us ideas of how they would propose to make the state “the way life should be” for young people so that more of them will choose to live in a place with one of the oldest populations in the nation.

Entries are due by April 1 and decisions will be announced by May 4. Prizes are $1000 for first place, $500 for second place, $250 for third place, and five $50 honorable mention prizes. For more information, visit the Library’s website at http://www.mcslibrary.org/awards/

