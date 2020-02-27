STANDISH — St. Joseph’s took the lead for good on Julia Quinn’s 3-pointer with 4:42 left to beat Regis 55-53 Thursday in the GNAC women’s basketball semifinal.

Lexi L’Heureux-Carland then made a layup for a three-point lead for the second-seeded Monks (19-8). After third-seeded Regis (15-12) made two free throws, Bri Jordan made 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds to play.

Jordan Jabar of the Monks held on to a defensive rebound as time expired.

Quinn finished with 14 pointz and L’Heureux-Carland had 11.

Pam Gonzalez’s 23 points led the Pride.

The Monks will visit top-seeded Emmanuel in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 62, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 53: Abby Cavallaro scored 25 points to lead the fourth-seeded Nor’easters (20-7, 12-4) to victory over No. 1 Western New England (21-5, 14-2) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinal at Springfield, Massachusetts.

The University of New England advances to the conference championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday against third-seeded Endicott at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Ashley Coneys and Jocelyn Chaput added 12 points each for UNE. Countney Carlson scored 17 for the Golden Bears and Meghan Orbann 10.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 100, FLORIDA 67: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points and Tyasha Harris added 16 as the visiting Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 Southeastern Conference) beat the the Gators (15-13, 6-9) for their 22nd straight win.

(5) LOUISVILLE 68, BOSTON COLLEGE 48: Kylee Shook matched a season high with 18 points and added 10 rebounds as the host Cardinals (26-3, 15-2) topped the Eagles (17-11, 10-7) to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Louisville made seven of its first nine shots and jumped to an 18-6 lead. Boston College closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run, cutting its deficit to 20-17. The Cardinals then used an 18-3 run in the second quarter to put the game away.

(22) INDIANA 81, NEBRASKA 53: Ali Patberg had 26 points, five rebounds and four assists to help the host Hoosiers (22-7, 12-5 Big Ten) top the Cornhuskers (17-12, 7-11) .

Gorham grad Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points for Indiana.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »