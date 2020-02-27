Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland goalie Manny Guimond was named the third winner of the Becky Schaffer Award, given to the best senior girls’ hockey player in Maine, on Thursday night.

Guimond beat out another goalie, Camree St. Hilaire of Lewiston, as well as defensemen Hannah Woodford of Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach, Leah Walker of Greely and forward Sophia Santamaria of York/Traip/Marshwood.

Courtney Sullivan of Greely (2018) and Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dom’s (2019) were the previous winners.

FOOTBALL: Deering High graduate John Hardy was hired as his alma mater’s head coach, according to the school’s athletics Twitter account.

Hardy was an All-State wide receiver who played for the University of Maine from 2012-15. He succeeds Rob Susi, who had a 5-13 record in two seasons at Deering.

