BIDDEFORD — Alex Buechner, the Superintendent of the City of Biddeford’s Wastewater Department, was honored with the Operator of the Year Award during New England Water Environment Association’s (NEWEA) 90th Annual Conference & Exhibit in Boston, Massachusetts.

NEWEA’s Annual Conference gathers over 2,000 water professionals for several days of technical sessions, exhibitor displays, student poster presentations, and a Young Professionals Summit, as well as an Awards Ceremony and Luncheon. During the awards ceremony, NEWEA’s leadership presents recipients with NEWEA, Water Environment Federation Member Association, and EPA Region One awards.

Buechner received the 2019 Operator of the Year award, which is presented annually to an individual who has shown a high interest and performance in wastewater operations and has made a significant contribution to the wastewater field. This award recognizes Buechner’s years of hard work and dedication to the protection of the environment and public health through wastewater treatment.

“We’re pleased to have awarded Alex with the Operator Award,” said NEWEA Executive Director Mary Barry. “Professionals in the water industry work tirelessly, often without recognition, to protect, preserve, and manage New England’s water environment and access to clean water. This award gives us the opportunity to recognize all that Alex has contributed to NEWEA and the New England water industry.”

Buechner was hired at Biddeford’s Wastewater Treatment Facility in 2004 and is now the superintendent of the Wastewater Department. He is responsible for overseeing the operations of both of Biddeford’s treatment plants, 23 pumping stations, and 55 miles of underground infrastructure.

