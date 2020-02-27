Arrests

Crystal Doyle, 38, of Windham, on Feb. 17 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Henry C. Cain, 49, of Stroudwater Street, on Feb. 17 on a charge of displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Ryan M. Nichols, 32, of Saco Street, on Feb. 17 on a charge of creating a police standoff, aggravated assault and violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Deleon Henry, 27, of Biddeford, on Feb. 18 on a charge of refusing to sign a civil violation summons and a warrant, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Adam S. Bickford, 38, of Brackett Street, on Feb. 18 on six charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, two charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Dwayne William Wright, 31, of Saco Street, on Feb. 19 on a warrant, on Saco Street.

Westley T Perkins II, 45, of Saco Street, on Feb. 19 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Saco Street.

Lloyd L. Lyttle, 29, of Poland, on Feb. 20 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Richard N. Drew, 33, of Hollis, on Feb. 23 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Christopher C. Randall, 27, of Main Street, on Feb. 23 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Summonses

Hannah Leigh Strois, 38, of Gorham, on Feb. 20 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Marta Delgado Bristol, 33, of Central Street, on Feb. 21 on a charge of assault, on Central Street.

Heather M. Dadiego, 28, of Portland, on Feb. 22 on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30+ mph over the speed limit, on Bridgton Road.

Troy A. Johnston, 51, of Blue Spruce Farm Road, on Feb. 22 on a charge of resident failing to register vehicle after 150 days, on Conant Street.

Sean M. Graffam, 50, of California, on Feb. 22 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license, on Warren Avenue.

Nichols M. O’Brien, 38, of Casco, on Feb. 23 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and OUI (drugs or combo) with a prior, on Main Street.

Emrush Zeqiri, 55, of Portland, on Feb. 23 on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over speed limit, on Westbrook Arterial Highway.

