On Tuesday, March 3 registered Democrats and Republicans across the state may cast ballots for their preference in the presidential primary.

All voters can take part in a people’s veto referendum that, if approved, would reject a law state law governing immunizations.

In Old Orchard Beach, voters will also cast ballots on a municipal referendum.

Question 1, the only state question on the ballots, asks voters: “Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities?”

A “yes” votes rejects the law, a “no” vote keeps it.

In the presidential primaries, Democrats may cast their ballots for Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Corey Booker, Peter Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Deval, Bernard Sanders, Thomas Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson or Andrew Yang.

Among those who qualified by the Jan. 23 deadline to appear on the Maine ballot but have since suspended their campaigns are Corey Booker, Patrick Deval, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

The sole Republican on the ticket is incumbent President Donald J. Trump.

Old Orchard Beach voters will be asked if they wish to sell a 20,000-square-foot vacant lot at 32 Juniper St. through a competitive bid process that took place last fall, or even through a new competitive bid process.

Locally, voting will take place at:

• In Biddeford, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Tiger Gym, Biddeford High School, Maplewood Avenue.

• In Old Orchard Beach, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at OOB High School, 40 E. Emerson Cummings Blvd.

• In Saco, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 75 Franklin St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: