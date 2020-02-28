The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood or platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.

Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives — patients like Heath Cornford who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries — including a heart transplant — and required a number of blood transfusions.

“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”

Heath recently celebrated his second birthday and is a thriving, energetic toddler. Be a hero for patients in need

Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

