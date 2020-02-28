BANGOR – It came down to double overtime, again. And again, the Caribou boys’ basketball team found a way.

Parker Deprey found Sawyer Deprey for the winning basket in the final seconds, and North champion Caribou successfully defended its Class B title with a 73-71 victory over Maranacook on Friday night at Cross Insurance Center.

Sawyer Deprey scored 22 points and Parker Deprey had 15 for the Vikings (21-1), who defeated Cape Elizabeth in double overtime in the 2019 final.

With the score tied at 71 and 4.6 seconds remaining, Parker Deprey took an inbounds pass near midcourt, dribbled up the right side and passed to his brother, who was wide open under the basket.

Moments earlier, Parker Deprey made a three-point play that gave Caribou a 71-70 lead with 17.8 seconds remaining. Maranacook had a chance to regain the lead when Cash McClure (33 points) was fouled with 5.9 seconds left, but he missed the second free throw.

Alex Bouchard scored 12 points for Caribou, and Ethan Holdsworth had eight.

Maranacook (20-2), which erased an eight-point deficit late in regulation, got 12 points from Tim Worster and 10 from Joey Dupont.

