WHAT: Class A boys’ basketball state final

WHEN: 3:05 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

KEY PLAYERS

York: Will MacDonald, senior forward (17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds); Brady Cummins, junior forward (18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals); Riley Linn, senior guard (9.6 points, 3.5 assists); Jonathan Donovan, senior guard (8.7 points, 2.4 steals); Teagan Hynes, junior guard (7.7 points, 5.3 assists).

Hampden Academy: Bryce Lausier, senior guard (26.3 points, 5.4 assists, 7.7 rebounds); Mikey Raye, senior forward (8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds); Andy Raye, junior guard (8.3 points, 28 3s); Brandon Cole, junior forward (13.1 points, 28 3s, 5.9 rebounds), T.J. Henaghen, sophomore center (9.8 points, 90 blocks).

OUTLOOK: Hampden’s Lausier, a Mr. Maine Basketball finalist, is a 6-foot-4 point guard who scores with great efficiency (61 percent on all field goals; 41 percent on 3s). … Hampden will have a 2- to 3-inch height advantage at four of the five positions (Cummins and Cole are both 6-5). York plays a trapping 1-2-2 half-court zone, and will seek to force turnovers and get the ball out of Lausier’s hands. … Hampden could have difficulty defending York, too. Cummins can get to the rim and finish with authority or score with soft floaters from about 5 feet. MacDonald has an assortment of post moves. Look for MacDonald to try to get the 6-7 Henaghen off his feet on shot-block attempts and, possibly, into foul trouble. Linn, Hynes and Donovan all can shoot the 3, and Linn and Hynes are effective finishers off dribble-drives. … York averages 69.2 points; Hampden averages 70.3. But based on the regional tournaments, the scoring will be much lower. York was held in the 50s by Greely and Falmouth, and Hampden won three games in the 50s by a total of seven points. … York has not been to a state final since 1999 and hasn’t won a title since taking Class B in 1991. Hampden’s last championship came in 2015, when it throttled Portland, 70-50.

