BATH — The Centre Street Arts Gallery is recognizing the artists of the 2020 Student Winter Show from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Students from Bath/Brunswick area have submitted works for the 2020 Student Winter Show, which opened Feb. 19 and will run through Feb. 29. A variety of media is on exhibit by students in Grades 6-12. Meet the artists at the reception on Saturday.

Centre St Arts Gallery, LLC is open with winter hours Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.

For more information, email the Gallery at [email protected] or call (207) 442-0300. The gallery is located at 11 Centre St. in Bath.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: