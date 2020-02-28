BATH — The Centre Street Arts Gallery is recognizing the artists of the 2020 Student Winter Show from 2:30-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
Students from Bath/Brunswick area have submitted works for the 2020 Student Winter Show, which opened Feb. 19 and will run through Feb. 29. A variety of media is on exhibit by students in Grades 6-12. Meet the artists at the reception on Saturday.
Centre St Arts Gallery, LLC is open with winter hours Wednesday through Saturday, 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.
For more information, email the Gallery at [email protected] or call (207) 442-0300. The gallery is located at 11 Centre St. in Bath.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Financial pain deepens worldwide with 57 countries now exposed to virus
-
Mainely Media
Cash Corner Fire Station project begins
-
Times Record
Celebrate Mardi Gras a little late with State Street Traditional Jazz Band
-
Times Record
Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars to host fundraising dinner
-
Kennebunk Post
He’s Maine’s Deputy of the Year