Concord Coach Lines announced Friday it will no longer allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct immigration checks on its buses without warrants.
“This policy change has come after review of an internal CBP memo confirming that agents may not board private buses without the consent of the company,” said Benjamin Blunt, vice president of Concord Coach Lines, in a statement.
“Both Greyhound and the American Bus Association have recently revised their policies, and while we feel that the safety and security of all Concord Coach Lines passengers should be our primary focus, we also believe it is important to be consistent with our bus industry partners.”
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ basketball preview: Marshwood (18-3) vs. Hampden Academy (20-1)
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ basketball preview: York (21-0) vs. Hampden Academy (20-1)
-
Religion and Values
Pope, sick a 2nd day with apparent cold, cancels audiences
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Amazing Race’ suspends filming as virus precaution
-
Politics
Amy Klobuchar will visit Portland on Saturday ahead of primary
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.