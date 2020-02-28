Concord Coach Lines announced Friday it will no longer allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct immigration checks on its buses without warrants.

“This policy change has come after review of an internal CBP memo confirming that agents may not board private buses without the consent of the company,” said Benjamin Blunt, vice president of Concord Coach Lines, in a statement.

“Both Greyhound and the American Bus Association have recently revised their policies, and while we feel that the safety and security of all Concord Coach Lines passengers should be our primary focus, we also believe it is important to be consistent with our bus industry partners.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: