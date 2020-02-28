In last week’s column, I wrote about contracting a severe case of pneumonia triggered by a hard-to-treat bacteria called “pseudomonas aeruginosa,” This event put me in the hospital for the first time since 1945. Here’s Part 2 of the story.

On my last day at Mid Coast Hospital, a skilled nurse named Julie put in a PICC Line used for long term IV antibiotics. It’s a bit disconcerting lying in the bed knowing that a thin wire is being inserted into your vein. So be it; my goal was to get well, and I’d endure what it took to get there. Two X-rays had to be taken after Julie finished her task to ensure that all had gone well. Fortunately, it had, so I didn’t have to go through the whole procedure again. After all was in place, Tina and I received instructions for using the PICC line to give infusions, which was necessary since she and I would be doing infusions for ten days after leaving the hospital.

A nurse from Chans Home Health & Hospice came to our house to give us instructions on our first day home. We were soon off and running or, should I say, infusing. For the next ten days, we did this procedure twice a day and got pretty good at it. Nurses from Chans came a few other times during the 10-day homestay. Gee, we might even hire ourselves out to do the task. (Just kidding.) I felt better every day, and I’m eagerly anticipating a healthy future.

What are my learnings from the overall experience?

Most of all, it’s wonderful to have had such tremendous support from friends and family. Calls, emails, wishes and food. I am truly blessed.

I received terrific health care at every step. Thanks to Medicare and supplemental insurance, I won’t be faced with huge medical bills. As one nurse at Mid Coast rightly pointed out, the United States should make it possible for everyone to get good medical care without fear of financial setbacks. Are you listening, presidential candidates? Congress? Voters?

I can be a decent patient when I need to be, although I’m an antsy sort and the term “home-bound” doesn’t sit right. I did manage to get some rest while writing several articles, reading a good book and staying tuned to the political carnival on television.

I developed a mutually caring and respectful relationship with my hospital roommate Art, although we are on opposite sides of the political divide. Among his many other businesses, Art raises shiners for baitfish, much to the delight of fishermen competing in ice fishing tournaments, which offer huge prizes, a new phenomenon to me. On that front, every one of us should spend more time interacting with those outside of our respective political bubbles. At the end of the day, the majority of Americans agree upon many more issues than the media, driven by conflict and ratings, would have us believe. I have had very positive and mutually respectful monthly discussions with my eight-member Brethren group, consisting of four Democrats and four Republicans.

When you’re in the hospital, you inevitably think about the fragility of life and the certainty of death. Time is all we have, and we must try to use it as best we can. As some wag once noted, “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and everything’s the small stuff.”

I do appreciate the little things a lot more. The first cup of coffee. A good book. A good friend. A good joke. A brisk walk. Or even a slow walk.

My wife Tina proved to be a champ, as I knew she would. We have faced some major medical challenges during our 30 years of marriage, but we’ve always been there for each other “in sickness and health.” She can’t sing or dance as well as that other Tina, Tina Turner, the one whose life we saw portrayed on Broadway, but she’s just right for me.

