LEWISTON — Will Cassidy scored late in the first period and freshman goalie Gage Ducharme made 14 of his 28 saves in the third period as seventh-seeded Edward Little continued its resurgence with a 1-0 win over No. 2 St. Dominic in a Class A quarterfinal on Friday night.

The Red Eddies (10-10), who started the season at 1-10, and will play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between No. 3 Scarborough and No. 6 Portland/Deering. The Saints finish at 14-5.

Logan Alexander flipped a pass from the right boards late in the first period to Campbell Cassidy, whose spinning pass at the right circle found its way to his older brother, Will, at the left post.

“Logan, getting his head up, and I’ve been preaching that. If we play with our heads up we make plays, and we did that tonight,” said Edward Little Coach Norm Gagne.

“I didn’t know where Will was, but Logan was yelling behind me, and then Logan gave it to me,” Campbell Cassidy said. “It was just huge for us to go up early, gave us all the momentum. Yeah, it was big.”

PRESQUE ISLE 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Connor DeMerchant scored twice in a 54-second span early in the second period, and Colby Carlisle added another goal just 1:14 later as the fourth-seeded Wildcats (14-5-1) upset the top-seeded Broncos (14-2-4) in a Class B North semifinal in Waterville.

Khaleb Hale put Hampden on the board 4:17 into the third, but Jonah Roy’s empty-net goal clinched the win

OLD TOWN/ORONO 6, MESSALONSKEE 5: Tanner Evans netted a pair of goals for second-seeded Old Town/Orono (14-5-1) in a Class B North semifinal win over No. 6 Messalonskee (11-7-2) in Waterville.

Zach Needham, Sam Henderson, Jackson Campbell and Tyler McCannel also scored for the Black Bears, who will face No. 4 Presque Isle in the regional final Wednesday in Orono.

Myles Hammond notched a hat trick for Messalonskee. Dylan Cunningham scored twice in the third period.

