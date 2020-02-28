I read with horror John Balentine’s column (“Rush to judgment reveals society’s sad state,” Feb. 13), especially his historical summary of instances of a lack of decency in politics. He noted that “Ronald Reagan brought pride to all ….We won the Cold War and defeated communism.”
Selective forgetfulness – we still have both the Cold War and communism (both are not won/defeated, just renamed and/or displaced by other terrible systems). Mr. Balentine, in his further praise of Reagan, forgot to mention the Iran-Contra affair and the dreadful effects of Reagan’s tax cuts.
Mr. Balentine’s praise of Rush Limbaugh requires some fine-tuning. Selective forgetfulness – Mr. Limbaugh has displayed, on a longtime basis, no decency toward President Obama, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, women and all other non-conservatives.
To address the absence of decency in today’s society, we must first begin this long and difficult journey by always speaking/seeking the truth, whether or not it is convenient to do so – is that not right, Mr. Balentine?
John M. Mishler
Harpswell
