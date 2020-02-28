The ongoing historical features you are featuring in the newspaper have been so interesting, readable, enjoyable and a great way to use the forum of the Press Herald. Thanks to the editors for printing them and to all whose expertise creates them.

I’m taking this opportunity, too, to say I hope that losing the paper to online on Mondays does not portend the eventual demise of the printed and delivered edition altogether.

Sitting down and turning the pages, doing the puzzles, etc., instead of treating my eyes to more screen time makes the best start to my day, every day. Thanks for listening.

Ginger Brown

Windham

