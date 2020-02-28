When I became a mother, I knew one of the most important decisions I would make would be where to send my child to school. My family found a warm and welcoming private school we loved. My first child started there while I was pregnant with my second. What I didn’t know when I selected that school was that my family was entering a vaccine-hesitant community.
Despite state requirements, our school had not reported vaccination rates for several years. During our fourth year there, I learned that my child’s kindergarten had a 40 percent vaccination rate. I felt betrayed by a community I had trusted to protect my family, including my baby, who was too young to be vaccinated. I knew we also had parents and students who had compromised immune systems or were undergoing cancer treatment.
Simply put, our warm and welcoming school community failed to protect its most vulnerable members, exposing them to unnecessary risk. Further, our pocket of high vaccine opt-outs has the ability to affect dozens of communities.
Recently a student undertook a mapping project that showed our community members reside in a broad area of midcoast Maine, encompassing many other towns.
We all deserve safe schools and communities, free from the threat of disease. We all have a responsibility to protect our community’s most vulnerable members. As a concerned parent and member of a vaccine-hesitant school community, I’m voting “no” on Question 1 on March 3.
Maura Pillsbury
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Feb. 28
-
Lakes Region Weekly
SAD 15, council nomination papers available in Gray
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Feb. 28
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: One Tina Too Many – Part 2
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine history feature part of print edition’s bounty
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.