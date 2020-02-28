South Portland Democrats to caucus on March 8

Although Maine has returned to a presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3, Democrats throughout the state will still gather to caucus on Sunday, March 8. In South Portland, the Democratic party caucus will be held in the Community Center’s first floor senior wing at 21 Nelson Road. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the city clerk available to register voters and new Democrats. The caucus will convene at 1:30 p.m.

Why will Democrats caucus this year? Although the presidential primary will decide how many delegates each candidate will receive to the National Democratic Convention – and the caucus won’t change that – South Portland Democrats will need to select delegates to the state Democratic Convention at the caucus. We will also elect local Democratic party leaders, hear from candidates and special guests, discuss local, state and national issues, and participate in a statewide #RiseAndOrganize virtual rally.

In a time of rising economic inequality and growing threats to our freedom, Democrats need to be willing to work hard for the future we want to see.

I hope all Democrats (and unenrolled voters who’d like to be Democrats) will join us on Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. Daylight savings time begins on that day, so remember to spring forward. For more information, please contact me by visiting www.mainedems.org/CaucusList.

Matthew Beck, convenor South Portland Democratic Party caucus

