AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills has tapped a former state attorney general and a town councilor from Hampden to fill vacancies on the Maine Ethics Commission.

Mills announced that William Schneider, a Durham Republican, an Army veteran, West Point graduate and former Maine attorney general, was being tapped to fill a Republican spot on the commission left vacant by Bradford Pattershall of Freeport, who stepped down to run for the state Senate in January.

Mills also tapped Dennis Marble, a town councilor from Hampden, to serve in the long-vacant independent seat on the commission, which enforces the state’s campaign finance and government ethics laws. Marble is a Colby College graduate and also holds a masters degree in counseling from the University of Maine.

The commission is an independent state agency that administers the state’s finance laws, the Maine Clean Election Act and the lobbyist disclosure law. It is made up of five members jointly appointed by the governor and Legislative leaders, it issues advisory opinions and conducts investigations regarding legislative ethics.

Both men will now face confirmation votes before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and in the state Senate.

If confirmed, Schneider and Marble would join current commissioners William A. Lee III, a Waterville Democrat, Richard A. Nass a Republican from Acton, and Meri N. Lowry, a Portland Democrat, who currently serve on the commission.

