WESTBROOK – Julie Pratt, 79, died Feb. 25, 2020, at Maine Medical Center. She was born in Westbrook, Maine, on Aug. 10, 1940, the daughter of Emile and Irene (Gosselin) Pedneault.

Julie graduated from Westbrook High School in 1958. She was employed at several area businesses as an office manager. She retired in 1998 as an administrative assistant from Bell Atlantic, now Consolidated Communications. Julie enjoyed time spent with her family, working in her yard, lawn sales, and her trips to Foxwoods. She was a lifelong member of the telephone pioneers of Portland, and a licensed inactive real estate associate broker.

Julie is survived by one son, Daniel F Pratt and his wife, Theresa of Old Orchard Beach; a daughter-in-law, Donna Pratt of Bridgton; three grandsons, Kyle Pratt of Quincy, Mass., Dylan Pratt Breckenridge, Colo., and a stepgrandson, Ryan Barnard of Canada. In addition to her parents, Julie was predeceased her son, Timothy Pratt.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of visitation on Sunday, March 1, from 3-5 p.m., with a memorial service following at 5 p.m., at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Interment will be held in the spring at Woodlawn Cemetery. To express condolences or to participate in Julie’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Mary’s Walk

PO Box 746

Saco, ME 04072

