SOUTH PORTLAND – Surrounded by his loving family, Fred Conley, 57, of South Portland passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, following a five year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Fred was born in Portland on July 3, 1962, to Carol K. Burrell (Emmons) and Frederick A. Conley Sr.

Fred grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1980. He attended USM. He worked as a real estate agent and car salesman early in his career. Fred found his niche in life insurance and financial planning. He was with New York Life as both a sales man and a trainer, earning many accolades. He was a past member of the Portland Rotary Club.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was in his glory when hiking, fishing, camping, golfing, playing basketball and baseball. He coached many of his children’s teams and when he wasn’t coaching he was on the sidelines giving advice. He loved that his children had a love for sports, although he didn’t get them much of a choice! As an avid New England sports fan, he watched the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots any chance he had. Fred was also a very talented woodworker. He enjoyed spending his spare time creating beautiful pieces of furniture for his family to enjoy for years to come!

Fred was predeceased by his beloved grandparents, Orilla and Fremont Emmons. Fred will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched as a dear friend, a cherished relative, a mentor, a coach and a business associate. He was a devoted husband, and an adored father.

Fred is survived by his wife, Linda of 35 years; his three children, Matthew and fiancée Ally Dolan, Bryan and his wife Jessica, Kelsi and husband Matthew Hebert; his mother, Carol K. Burwell and her husband John, his father, Frederick A. Conley Sr., and his wife Inge; a brother, Casey Johnsen, a sister, Lori-Ann Johnsen; and his beloved grandchildren, Teagan and Findley Hebert, Natalie and Hailey Conley; his big brother, Ralph Newell. He will be missed by his grandpups, Riley, Dexter, Tuuka, Phoebe, and Mya, who loved to constantly lick his hands and give unwanted kisses.

While we are deeply saddened by the departure of a beloved man gone far too soon, we rest assured knowing that Fred’s life was one that was fundamentally joyous and blessed. He was truly a gentleman. His legacy as a kind and loving man will survive him.

We would like to thank Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Fred over the past year, in particular Jen, who could always make him smile; as well as his private caregivers Kayla Gaillard, his niece, and Gayle Emery, who affectionately referred to him as Sir Fred, which he loved. Also thank you to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House who surrounded our family with loving care during his last days.

Visiting hours celebrating Fred’s life will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at the First Baptist Church of South Portland, 879 Sawyer Street, South Portland. To view Fred’s obituary, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to

CurePSP

1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10001

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous