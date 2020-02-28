EASTON, Mass. – Gerald R. Hegarty, 84, a resident of Easton for the past 20 years, formerly of West Bridgewater passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Copley at Stoughton, after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Joanne E. (Cronin) Hegarty for 62 years.Born and raised in Portland, Maine, the son of the late Daniel A. and Antoinette M. (Leclerc) Hegarty, he was named baby of the year in 1935 in the Portland paper.A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served as an SP3 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged.Gerald received a bachelor’s degree in business administration form Boston College.He was employed as a sales executive in the food industry and was employed by Schreiber Foods of Wisconsin.Devoted to his family, he enjoyed spending winters in Jupiter, Fla., and his hobbies included reading, sports and dog racing.The family would like to that thank the Copley at Stoughton nursing home for befriending Gerry for that last 12 years. He felt safe and he felt loved. To each person who ever worked with Gerry, you will always be in our prayers.In addition to his wife, Joanne, he is survived by his children, Jeremiah J. Hegarty and his wife, Lauri of Osterville, Daniel S. Hegarty of Easton, Kathleen S. DeLuca and her husband, David, of Williston, Vt., Colleen S. Jackson and her husband of Brian, Maureen S. Bosse and her husband, Michael, of Easton and Michael P. Hegarty and his wife, Rebecca, of Edgartown; two sisters, Jean Moran of Windsor Locke, Conn., and Eileen Munroe of Westbrook, Maine; 16 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Constance Campbell. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday morning from 9-11:30 a.m., in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton, followed by a funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, 225 Purchase Street, Easton, at noon. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Easton. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers donations in Gerald’s memory may be sent to the:Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,PO Box 849168,Boston, MA 02284-9168

