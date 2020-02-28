PORTLAND – Richard A. Doyle, 88, of Portland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Dick grew up on Munjoy Hill as a boy. He graduated from Deering High School where he met his future wife, Betty Grover. After high school, Dick joined the Navy Reserve, where he served as a bosins mate until 1952. Dick and Betty were married in 1952 and lived most of their lives on East Kidder Street in Portland, where they raised their family and enjoyed their extensive gardens in the back of their property.

Dick worked as a crane operator at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nisson’s Bakery, and then as a Plumber and Pipefitter. He was a proud member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local Union 217, now 716. Dick loved being outdoors in his garden, panning for gold with his sons, fishing in Casco Bay, and looking for ancient stone tools. He was an avid hunter, snowmobiler, and outdoorsman. Dick was also a talented wood carver, flintknapper, and inventor of Doyle’s Plumb Bob.

Dick was a longtime member of many organizations including the Portland Masonic Lodge of Freemasonry, the Kora Shriners, and the Scottish Rite, the Maine Archaeological Society, the Portland Elks Club, and various snowmobile clubs.

He was predeceased by his father, James H. Doyle; his mother, Vera Doyle, of Falmouth; his in-laws, Forest and Clara Grover of Portland; and his beloved wife, Betty M. Doyle.

He is survived by his brothers, James H. Doyle of Oxford, and Donald F. Doyle of Gorham. His children, Richard A. Doyle Jr. of Raymond, Nancy Holland of Portland, Stephen F. Doyle of Bridgton, and his foster son, Kenneth Rice of Windham; his grandchildren, Melissa Luetje, Erika J. Doherty, Timothy Holland, and Amanda McAllister; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

In in lieu of services, instead there will be a celebration of life gathering at his house that will take place in the near future, date to be announced.

Instead of flowers please donate, in his memory, to the Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House.

