March 1-12 is the 12th annual Maine Restaurant Week – an exciting way to liven up the end of winter and to give participating restaurants all over the state a boost just when they need it most. It also provides interesting dining experiences at very affordable prices and at places you may not have tried before. My husband and I, along with several friends, view it as a staycation and use each night to try a favorite or a new spot.

Here’s how it works: Each participating location offers a fixed-price three-course meal (with choices available for each course) in one of four price levels – $25, $35, $45 or $55. The price includes the meal, but tax and gratuity are additional.

Check mainerestaurantweek.com for a list of restaurants and prices. Many also have their menus posted. Some even offer lunches for $15+.

There are also special events that benefit Preble Street Resource Center in Portland:

7-9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Sea Dog Brewing in South Portland, The Incredible Breakfast Cook-off with 10 co mpetitors. Tickets are $25 plus a $2 ticket fee at the M RW website.

1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, The Crave Tasting and Competition, Coffee by Design Roastery , 1 Diamond St., Portland. This event offers coffee-infused sweet and savory craft foods with 10 competitors. Tickets are $35 plus a $2.50 ticket fee.

Reservations for dining are recommended and links for Open Table are on each website.

Upcoming Food & Beverage Events

March 12

Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, is offering a wine dinner featuring organic/biodynamic wines from around the world paired with local and organic produce and meats. $65/person plus tax and gratuity, reservations required, 747-5274.

March 13

Winter Graze with Fore River Brewing, Camp Hammond & Black Tie Catering, 275 Main St., Yarmouth, 761-6665. Five-course, family-style dinner featuring hors d’oeuvres table, smoked chicken, bucatini with pine nuts, roasted vegetable salad, chocolate torte and ice cream. Tickets $65/person at eventbrite.com.

April 1

Dockside Grill, 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, is offering an extraordinary wine dinner presented by Scot Hudson of Winebow. The five-course dinner will feature “iconic wines of Italy” and exceptional food pairings. $100/person plus tax and gratuity, reservations required, 747-5274. These dinners fill quickly.

Special notes

On Feb. 23, Azure Café in Freeport closed its doors after 18 years of remarkable cuisine and service. The owners were unable to reach a lease agreement with the property owner. The Werner family and their staff have created delightful dining experiences over the years. Who can forget the tomato vodka soup or the flavor-filled bruschetta which made for a perfect lunch. The festive outside dining tables with umbrellas and the lively pots of seasonal flowers made that part of Main Street welcoming and vibrant. I don’t know if the Werners plan another location, but, if not, thanks for the memories.

Old Vines Wine Bar, 173 Port Road, Kennebunk, is closed for winter break and will re-open April 1.

