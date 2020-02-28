Joseph P. Doherty Jr. of Scarborough has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cape Elizabeth office.

Doherty has become a real estate agent after 20 years of experience in the U.S Navy retiring as a baval officer with specialties in Command, Control and Communications and 20 years as a business executive in multi-billion-dollar technology services companies. He holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Strayer University.

Doherty’s leadership experience, extensive travel and buying, selling and managing business and personal properties make him a valuable asset to customers and clients said Kathy Duca, VP/managing broker of the Cape Elizabeth office. For all of your real estate needs, contact Doherty at 207-200-5858 or [email protected]

