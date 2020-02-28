The University of Maine at Farmington announces its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF. Students from Scarborough who made the dean’s list include: Emma Crovo, Jamie Dillon, Andrew Parent and Eric Parent.

Bryant University is committed to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. Students from Scarborough who have been named to the deans’ list for the fall 2019 semester include: Sophia Romano, class of 2021; Felicia O’Reilly, class of 2022; Alexander Dobecki, class of 2022; Faith Winslow, class of 2022; and Jared Quintiliani, class of 2023.

Alexander Dobecki, class of 2022; and Faith Winslow, class of 2022, have also been named to Bryant University’s president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. The president’s list is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

The University of Hartford is pleased to recognize the following Scarborough students who have been named to the president’s list, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for all 2019: Anthony Clavette, Hallie Scammell and Andrew Simoneau.

Roughly 1,000 students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Curry College. Scarborough students who made the list are: Matthew Henderson, a Communication major and member of the Class of 2021; and Cameron Nigro, an Elementary Education major and member of the Class of 2020.

To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students — those who carry 12 or more graded credits per semester — must earn a 3.3 grade-point-average (GPA) or higher.

Emmanuel College has named William Burdick of Scarborough to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Isabella Morrison Ouellette of Scarborough, a member of the class of 2020 majoring in civil engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research project in An off-campus location in Massachusetts. The project was titled Twin Cities Rail Pedestrian Bridge. In their project summary, the students wrote, “The purpose of this project was to evaluate an abandoned railroad bridge over Route 2 in Leominster, Massachusetts, and design structural improvements for Stantec Inc.”

Students from Scarborough Leader’s coverage area attained North Yarmouth Academy Honor Roll for First Semester 2019-20 include: Highest Honors,

Grade 9, Michala Wallace and Grade 12, Clement Delisle-Blais of Boucherville, QC and Scarborough, and Mason Parks; and High Honors, Grade 8, Brynn McKenney; Grade 11: Ol Juve.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: